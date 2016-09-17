A 30-year-old man was picked up for questioning here on Friday after he hurled a petrol bomb at a public meeting in Jalakandapuram in which Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports Edappadi K. Palaniswami participated.

The incident took place at 8.45 p.m. when the minister was addressing the meeting. D. Anandakumar of Jalakandapuram, who was part part of the crowd, threw a carry bag containing petrol on the stage.

The bag did not reach the stage and instead fell on the amplifier placed in front of the stage and caught fire.

The minister along with other functionaries left the stage immediately. The amplifier was damaged in the fire and cadres caught Anandakumar.

He was taken to the Jalakandapuram police station for questioning.