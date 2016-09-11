You have leapt into history and done both the nation and the State of Tamil Nadu proud, says CM

Hailing T. Mariyappan, a youth from Salem district, who won the gold at the Rio Paralympics in the high jump event, Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on Saturday said his record-breaking feat would inspire other children to overcome obstacles.

Announcing a reward of Rs. 2 crore, she said, “By leaping over a height of 1.89 metres, you have leapt into history and done both the nation and the State of Tamil Nadu proud. Your achievement, over coming several obstacles, will inspire more and more children and youth to overcome adversities and so participate and strive for greater achievements.” In a statement she said, the State government had announced the reward on a par with what was given to Olympians medallists.

DMK president M Karunanidhi too congratulated Mariyappan. In a separate statement, his son and Leader of Opposition M.K. Stalin said Mariyappan has made everyone proud with his unique achievement. He also hailed the bronze medallist Varun Singh Bhati.

“I request the respective State governments and the Union Government to recognise and enhance support for specially-abled athletes, so that they achieve higher and bring laurels to our country,” he said.

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss said the winning of medals by Mariyappan and Bhati in the same event was a great achievement considering the fact that the Indian athletes could not match the expectations in the Olympic games concluded last month.

Tamil Manila Congress leader G.K. Vasan announced a reward of Rs. 50,000 to Mariyappan from the party funds.

MDMK leader Vaiko and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader M.H. Jawahirullah were among those who issued statements congratulating the two achievers.