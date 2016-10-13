A lawyer’s house in Selvamarudur was allegedly ransacked by an unidentified gang on Tuesday night.

Suganthi, the lawyer, is said to have appeared for a case against L. Sasikala Pushpa, Rajya Sabha MP, sources said.

The gang of five men barged into the house after threatening Sheik Mohammed, watchman of the house, and vandalised the television set, refrigerator, dining table, home theatre system and other household articles. The window panes of the car parked inside the house were also damaged. The watchman fled after he was threatened.

Except for the watchman, nobody was inside the house. The inmates of the house left for Kochi a couple of days ago, sources said here on Wednesday. However, Thisayanvilai police have filed acase under Sections 147, 148, 448 and Section 3 of The Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992.

The complainant claimed that the value of the damaged properties was about Rs. 2 lakh. In August, the Pudukottai All-Women Police Station in Thoothukudi district booked a case against Rajya Sabha MP and her family members on charges of sexual harassment and torture levelled against them by a woman who was employed in their home.