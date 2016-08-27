Police have retrieved the body of a labourer who drowned in Pechiparai dam on Wednesday.

The police said labourers Jegan (30) and Manikandan (25) of Andipottrai and Vinu (35) of Kayalkarai were returning from Maramalai that lies beyond Pechiparai dam on Wednesday. While Vinu was returning in a boat being operated by the reservoir authorities, Jegan and Manikandan were using a bamboo float.

Jegan accidentally fell into the water and drowned. A stranded Manikandan was rescued by Kaani tribals travelling in a boat.

Based on the information provided by Manikandan and others, the police had been searching for Jegan’s body, a father of two girl children, for the past two days.

His body was retrieved from the dam on Friday.