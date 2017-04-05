Kudankulam plant hit by snag

more-in

Power generation at the second reactor of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant was affected on Tuesday following a technical snag.

Valve malfunction

Sources said that the turbine tripped following a valve malfunction at 12.54 a.m., affecting power generation as a result.

After attaining criticality on July 10 last, the 1,000-MW second reactor of the Kudankulam plant was synchronised with the Southern Grid at Abhishekapatti near here on August 28.

However, commercial power generation in the second reactor started only on Friday last.

“We are working to rectify the technical problem and power generation in the second reactor will resume within the next 72 hours,” an official of the plant said.