The Union Minister says the court had given its direction after studying all aspects

Karnataka must abide by the Supreme Court ruling on the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, said Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale here on Friday.

Mr. Athawale, speaking to presspersons, called upon Karnataka and Tamil Nadu not to fight over sharing river waters and instead adhere by the Supreme Court order.

The Supreme Court order had not done any injustice to Karnataka in directing it to share water with the lower riparian State as the court had studied the issue well before giving the directions, he said. As for the Centre, Mr. Athawale said all States were equal in the eyes of the Union Government.

About the attacks against Dalits in various parts of the country and the criticism of the Centre for its perceived inaction, Mr. Athawale emphatically said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sympathetic towards the cause of Dalits and was intent on the uplift of the downtrodden.