he check post near river Palar bridge in Kolathur, Salem district in the Tamil Nadu- Karnataka border on Friday wears a deserted look. Photo: Special Arrangement

BURNING ISSUE: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation buses parked inside the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus on Friday as buses did not ply to Bengaluru following the bandh in Karnataka. Photo: M. Prabhu

Train services continue to run as per normal schedule; officials allay fears over security.

With tension simmering at the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border, authorities of various State Transport Corporations stopped buses at the Tamil Nadu side in Hosur, but there were very few passengers. Private bus operators too stopped services to Bengaluru from the city.

A senior official of State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) said that in the buses that were operated till Hosur, passengers who had booked tickets till Bengaluru were given the refund for the remainder of their journey. The Bangalore-bound buses are being halted at Hosur for security reasons for the past three days because of tension in Karnataka over sharing of Cauvery water.

The SETC official said normally 500 buses were operated daily, transporting about 10,000 passengers to Bengaluru, of which 145 would be SETC buses. He said that on Friday the number of buses operated by the State transport corporations were reduced because of the decrease in the number of passengers.

While there were concerns about trains reaching Bengaluru safely, police and Southern Railway officials said there was no cause for concern.

So far, no train to Bengaluru from Chennai has been rescheduled.

Some passengers shared their concern on Twitter, tagging the Railway Ministry if services were operated as per schedule and if the administration would reimburse tickets in case of cancellation. Southern Railway officials said there was no mass cancellation of tickets on the Chennai–Bengaluru route and that waiting list was on the usual high for a weekend.

Government Railway Police sources said that the violent protests in Karnataka did not spill over to Tamil Nadu and hence train services were not affected.