Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa continues to be under treatment and is being “constantly monitored intensivists and the other consultants in the expert panel”, a statement from Apollo Hospitals said on Monday.
“Necessary respiratory support, antibiotics, nutrition, supportive therapy and passive physiotherapy are given,” it added.
A stream of visitors, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor P. Sathasivam, visited the hospital.
Mr. Vijayan visited the hospital and held discussions with hospital managing director Prathap Reddy.
Puducherry Lieutenant-Governor Kiran Bedi was also among those who visited the hospital on Monday.
Keywords: Jayalalithaa, Jayalalithaa health, Apollo Hospitals
