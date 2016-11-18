She is "living beautifully" without ventilator, but respiratory support is being given to her periodically, Apollo chairman Prathap Reddy says.

“Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa has recovered completely,” founder-chairman of Apollo Hospitals Dr. Prathap C. Reddy said. “Right now other systems of her body are being pepped up; her mental functions are fine.”

PTI adds:

The AIADMK supremo was also “living beautifully” without ventilator, but respiratory support was being given to her periodically to ensure that her lungs don’t collapse, Dr. Reddy said.

Asked by reporters when Ms. Jayalalithaa could resume her official responsibilities, he said, “Responsibilities at that level is to guide and direct. I suppose that she can do well even now.”

“Her mental functions, I can assure you, are absolutely normal,” he said.

She was in ICU “to keep her infection-free, not to get exposed to any infection.” The Chief Minister can leave the hospital “any time she will want to,” Dr. Reddy said.

Meanwhile, party spokesperson Nanchil Sampath said that Ms. Jayalalithaa will return home in a few days.