Doctors at Apollo Hospital are hoping to shift Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa out of the critical care unit into a private room on the same floor between 5 p.m. and 6.30 p.m.

This is the first instance Ms. Jayalalaithaa will be moved out of the CCU since she was admitted on September 22 with complaints of ‘fever’ and ‘dehydration,’ just days short of two months.

The Chief Minister was being treated for pulmonary oedema by the team of doctors at Apollo, with cardiologists, pulmonologists and critical care consultants from AIIMS, Delhi, and Guy’s and St. Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, London, weighing in. Apart from in-house physiotherapists, she also received attention from physiotherapists from Singapore, according to sources.

On Friday, Apollo Hospitals’ Chairman Prathap C. Reddy said that Ms. Jayalalithaa had recovered completely from the infection, was able to breathe without respiratory support and that she could decide when she would like to be discharged.

The room will have all requisite facilities to attend to the medical needs of the patient, according to sources.