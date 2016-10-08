NIA has so far questioned 11 persons who were in the Facebook and telephone contact list of Basheer.

Four persons with suspected links to Islamic State (IS) have been picked up by NIA and are being questioned to probe their alleged association with another suspect arrested from Kannur in Kerala.

They were picked up by NIA on Friday night after their names were found in the contact list of Abu Basheer, one of the six arrested from Kannur recently, police said.

Basheer, hailing from Tamil Nadu, was among the six held for being part of an ISIS inspired module who allegedly conspired to carry out terrorist acts.

All of them were later let off.

The four are residents of G M Nagar area in Ukkadam, where Basheer also stayed some time back and offered “lucrative jobs” abroad to many youths, police said.