Innovation, marketing and perseverance made a successful business, said Karthi Easwaramoorthy, co-founder and president of TicketGoose, an online travel ticket booking portal, on Tuesday.

Addressing an interactive session organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Thoothukudi, Mr. Karthi said e-commerce had become very powerful and new products were the gears of the economy.

“Everybody has equal opportunity and it all depends on the individual’s mindset to convert such opportunities into a successful innovation. Entrepreneurs should not take too much of time thinking, but take decisions firmly,” he said.

Every situation could be a challenge and one must equip himself to face it and succeed, he said.

