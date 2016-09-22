The inflow of Cauvery water into Hogenakkal fell to 12,000 cusecs as of Wednesday, as inflow into Biligudulu has been declining gradually from Tuesday.

The inflow rose steadily a little more than a week ago, when Krishnarajasagar and Kabini reservoirs were opened up to release water in compliance with the Supreme Court order. The water inflow that was below 3,000 cusecs steadily increased to 16,000 cusecs over the past week. However, since Monday, the inflow has been falling.

The past 11 days have seen a halt in coracle operations after the water level crossed 8,000 cusecs. Coracle operators have been forbidden from taking out tourists as the water level crossed the threshold level of 8,000 cusecs in the aftermath of the water release.

Mettur level at 87.62 feet

A day after water from the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur was released for irrigation in Delta districts, the water level stood at 87.62 feet as against the full level of 120 feet as of Wednesday morning.

PWD officials said the discharge had been stepped up to 12,000 cusecs from 6 p.m. on Tuesday while the inflow dropped to 8,144 cusecs on Wednesday morning. Storage level stood at 49.973 tmc against the dam’s capacity of 93.470 tmc.

With the discharge stepped up, water level would drop by one feet every day, they added.

