Tamil Nadu

Indira Banerjee appointed Chief Justice of Madras High Court

more-in

She was appointed permanent judge of Calcutta High Court in 2002 and was transferred to Delhi High Court in August last.

Justice Indira Banerjee, presently a judge of the Delhi High Court has been appointed by the President as the Chief Justice of Madras High Court.

Ms. Justice Banerjee would be the second woman next to Justice Kanta Kumari Bhatnagar (June – November, 1992) to head the charted court.

Born on September 24, 1957 Ms. Justice Banerjee, enrolled as an advocate in 1985 and practiced both in the original and appellate sides of Calcutta High Court.

She was appointed as permanent judge of the Calcutta High Court on February 5, 2002 and was transferred to Delhi High Court on August 8, 2016.

Post a Comment
More In Chennai Tamil Nadu
court administration
judge
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 1, 2017 3:03:21 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/indira-banerjee-appointed-chief-justice-of-madras-high-court/article17751238.ece

© The Hindu