Indira Banerjee appointed Chief Justice of Madras High Court

Justice Indira Banerjee, presently a judge of the Delhi High Court has been appointed by the President as the Chief Justice of Madras High Court.

Ms. Justice Banerjee would be the second woman next to Justice Kanta Kumari Bhatnagar (June – November, 1992) to head the charted court.

Born on September 24, 1957 Ms. Justice Banerjee, enrolled as an advocate in 1985 and practiced both in the original and appellate sides of Calcutta High Court.

She was appointed as permanent judge of the Calcutta High Court on February 5, 2002 and was transferred to Delhi High Court on August 8, 2016.