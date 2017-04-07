I-T department raids premises of TN minister Vijayabaskar

more-in

The Income Tax department on Friday launched raids at more than 30 locations in Tamil Nadu including the premises of Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar and another political party leader.

Raids were also launched at a blue metal crushing unit and a college belonging to the minister in Pudukottai district.

A senior IT official who confirmed the news said they received information that money was distributed ahead of the R.K. Nagar byelection.

Sources said the raids were being carried out simultaneously at the three places from 7 a.m.