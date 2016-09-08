Chief Justice S.K. Kaul (right) at the swearing in of N. Athinathan in Chennai on Wednesday.

Justice N. Authinathan who was appointed as the judge of Madras High Court on September 1 by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice was on Wednesday administered the oath of office by the Chief Justice S.K. Kaul.

The former Principal Sessions Judge took charge of his office after a brief swearing-in ceremony organised in the Library Hall of the High Court. With his appointment, the strength of the High Court has been raised to 39, as against the sanctioned strength of 75.

Mr. Authinathan hails from Authinathapuram of Thoothukudi district and retired as a Principal Sessions Judge on January 31, 2016. He will be serving as a High Court judge for about a year and a half.