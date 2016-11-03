National » Tamil Nadu

VELLORE, November 3, 2016
Updated: November 3, 2016 05:39 IST

Gudiyatham’s women get a whole new view — from the canopy

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Women in Gudiyatham have broken into a male-dominated occupation of climbing coconut trees.— PHOTO: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY
Women in Gudiyatham have broken into a male-dominated occupation of climbing coconut trees.— PHOTO: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

A group of women is making a living out of climbing coconut trees

A group of women in Gudiyatham has stormed a male bastion and is scaling new heights.

This intrepid batch of 25 has the day job of climbing coconut trees. The members scale 50-foot tall trees using the coconut tree climbing machines of Kerala’s Coconut Development Board. Some of them have graduated to become trainers themselves. The farm initiative was launched by the Department of Rural Development’s Pudhu Vaazhvu Project (PVP), and the results have thrilled the trainees: they now have a rewarding occupation and financial independence.

PVP officials said 25 women from two clusters in Gudiyatham – Nellurpettai and Valathur have been trained so far. These clusters are in villages such as Mukundram, Modikuppam, Sempalli, Agravaram, Ananganallur, Moongapattu and Perumbadi. “We planned to train 50 women and brought in a master trainer from Kerala for this batch of 25. We purchased 10 coconut tree climbing machines to get them going,” said S.K. Sampath Kumar, district project manager, PVP, Vellore.

With coconut trees becoming a common feature in Vellore, tree climbers are in demand. There are 38 lakh coconut trees in the district, of which 19 lakh trees are in the PVP project area covering five blocks – Pernambut, Gudiyatham, Alangayam, Madhanur and Timiri. Gudiyatham block alone has 5.20 lakh trees, T.S.B. Sampath, agriculture consultant for PVP said.

Five-minute climb

The climb using the device takes less than five minutes and the women get down to work, plucking coconuts and removing dried fronds. A safety belt is part of the design. Yet, the beginning was not easy for K. Usha, who later became a trainer herself. “I told the officials that I will not climb a tree. Even my family was apprehensive. Now, all that has changed,” she said.

G. Amutha, another trainer, overcame her fear of heights, while 52-year-old Manonmani was determined to get trained although she did not meet the age norm of 25 to 35 years.

“Earlier, we used to do daily wage work and earn about Rs. 100. Now, we make at least Rs. 300 a day if we work during morning hours alone. In fact, I used the money I earned attending to trees near my house to celebrate Deepavali,” Amutha pointed out.

Both Usha and Amutha will soon travel to Virudhunagar to train women in that region.

Uniforms coming

S. Subash Chandra, assistant project manager, PVP said the programme was getting uniforms ready for the women. Insurance cover was also planned.

More In: Tamil Nadu | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Alternate parking system soon on D.B. Road

Will press for ASI continuing excavation, says Minister

Two arrested on assault charge

In Coimbatore Today

10 acres allotted for training centre

Chengam MLA stages road roko against police ‘bias’

14 injured in group clash

Exhibition issue: PRO suspended

Vigilance awareness campaign at FCRI

HC directs DJ to visit home run by Mose Ministries

The 17-year-old athlete L. Samyasri along with other runners taking part in 12km run to Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple in Coimbatore, for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. L. Samyasri won silver medal in the World School Athletics championship in Turkey on July 16, 2016, and received Rs. 20 lakhs as award from Chief Minister. Photo: M. Periasamy
As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, people from across the State are praying for her speedy recovery.

Chennai

Mission Demolition on in Koyambedu

Two years after Moulivakkam collapse, twin tower to fall

The A to Z of adorning a temple idol

Huge buyer interest for TNHB flats at Ambattur

Remove school director, demand parents, teachers

Two medicos killed in accident

‘It was Karunanidhi who rejected Karnataka’s offer for 265 tmc water’

Madurai

Dalits stage protest as man “attacked” by caste Hindus dies

Charitable eye hospital opened

DMDK, PMK candidates file nomination for by-election

Government teacher takes technology route

HC flays advocate for casting aspersions on EC

HC permits woman Sub-Registrar to retire from service

High Court to modify its order on Courtallam falls

HC raises a stink over lack of toilets in govt. schools

HC seeks strength of doctors, availability of haemodialysis machines in GHs

Rs. 19 lakh cash, 3 kg gold seized

Why Kalingapatti liquor shop cannot be shifted, asks HC

Coimbatore

Restoring green cover along national highways

Plastic menace: civic body for emotional approach

Fire at paint factory, two injured

Nurseries planned on reserved sites

Jan Aushadi stores to be opened in Coimbatore

Tiruchirapalli

Stalemate over land transfer stalls flyover work

Tiruchi to get second community kitchen soon

Drive to clear silt from sewage canal

Bus stand work nearing completion

Facilitation centre opened

All Souls Day observed

Anti-dengue awareness campaign launched

Karuppur Kalamkari artist passes away

Outpatient dept. computerised

Puducherry

62nd anniversary of merger with Indian Union celebrated

CPI (M), PMK to boycott by-poll

BJP to work in tandem with N.R. Congress

Making homeless children feel special

Experts to review drug resistance in parasitic diseases


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Tamil Nadu

Sugar cane crushing season begins

Sugar cane crushing operations in the Salem Cooperative Sugar Mill at Mohanur for 2016-17 commenced here on Saturday.District Collector M. A... »