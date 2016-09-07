The Siruvani river, now in the limelight, is a tributary of the Bhavani river, which, in turn, forms part of the Cauvery basin.

Taking the shape of a river at the foot of the Muthikulam falls in Palakkad district of Kerala, the Siruvani is joined by many streams such as Pattiar and Paambar. Flowing entirely within the limits of Kerala, the river runs for about 35 km before it drains into the Bhavani in Koodapatti in the same district. Rising in the Nilgiris district, Bhavani flows in Kerala before coming back to Tamil Nadu and finally joins the Cauvery in a town named after itself.

The idea of using Siruvani water for Coimbatore drinking water supply was mooted in the late 19th century, and thanks to efforts of public-spirited individuals such as Rathinasabapathy Mudaliar, a check dam was built to divert water for the city, which had the first taste of the river water in 1929. With re-organisation of States, in May 1969, the then Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, M. Karunanidhi and E.M. S. Namboodripad, reached an understanding to build a new dam near the old structure. Aimed at supplying 1.3 tmc feet annually to Coimbatore, the new dam was completed in the 1970s. Water is now drawn through a tunnel.