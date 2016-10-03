With the cotton season that spreads from October of every year to September of the following year all set to begin, small and medium scale garment manufacturers are looking up to the state government for steps to procure cotton needed for consumption within the State.

Hoarding

“Price volatility of raw materials like cotton has always been a major issue that confront the garment manufacturers when it comes to computing the cost of production and the pricing of end products. This has been happening because of the hoarding and stocking of excess quantity by large sized spinning mills”, pointed out M. P. Muthurathinam, president of Tirupur Exporters and Manufacturers Association, a representative body of small and medium-scale manufacturers.

Cotton requirement

“The state government should first compute the requirement of cotton for the state and then procure the requisite quantity through Cotton Corporation of India or directly from farmers and then stock the same,” he added.