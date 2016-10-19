Special fare trains

Special fare trains will be run between Gandhidham and Tirunelveli to clear extra rush.

An official statement said Train Number 09458 Special Fare Train will start from Gandhidham at 1.50 p.m. on October 31 and November 7 and 9 (Mondays) to reach Tirunelveli at 11.30 a.m. on following Wednesdays.

In the return direction, Train Number 09457 will start from Tirunelveli at 7.45 a.m. on November 3, 10 and 17 (Thursdays) to reach Gandhidham at 4.30 a.m. on following Saturdays.

With the composition of One 2AC, Four 3AC, 8 sleeper class and 4 general coaches, these special fare trains will stop at Valliyoor, Nagercoil Town, Thiruvananthapuram Central, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam Junction, Thrissur, Shoranur, Tirur, Kozhikkode, Kannur, Kasaragod, Mangaluru Junction and other important stations, the statement said.