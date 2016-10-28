Puducherry Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare, M. Kandasamy inaugurated the distribution of free saris and dhoties to the Adi Dravidar community beneficiaries here on Thursday. He said that 36,300 persons - 17,600 men and 18,700 women - would benefit under the scheme being implemented for the Deepavali festival.

He said Tirunallar constituency accounted for the largest number of beneficiaries 9,610, followed by Nedungadu 9,020, Karaikal (North) 8,900 and Karaikal (South) 2,650.

R. Kamalakannan, Puducherry Minister for Education and Agriculture, was present. Later, accompanied by officials, the Ministers visited a few residential areas and distributed free saris and dhoties to the beneficiaries.