SPOT CHECK:Collector S. Natarajan inspecting the site where fishing companies were destroyed in a fire at Pamban in Ramanathapuram district on Friday.

Lakhs worth fishing nets and other paraphernalia gutted

Fishing nets and other paraphernalia worth about Rs. 40 lakh were destroyed when fire broke out at Therku Vadi in Pamban seashore, near a Fish Landing Centre under construction, in the early hours of Friday.

Police and fire brigade sources said fire broke out around 2.30 a.m. and destroyed the fishing gear of fishing companies in 14 thatched sheds. Nine two- wheelers parked in front of the sheds were also gutted.

Two fire tenders from Mandapam and Rameswaram put out the fire after fighting for nearly four hours. No loss of life was reported as no one was residing in the sheds. Those who were residing nearby escaped to safety, fire service sources said.

District Fire Officer K. Murali led the operation, supervised by Mandapam Station Fire Officer R. Jayaraj and Rameswaram Station Fire Officer V. Kesava Dasan. The cause of the fire was not immediately known, they said.

Collector S. Natarajan, accompanied by Revenue Divisional Officer Rama Pradeepan visited the site and directed the officials concerned to enquire into the incident and submit a report. The Collector consoled those affected in the fire accident.

S.P. Royappan, president, District Country Boat Fishermen Welfare Association, however, suspected sabotage and urged the district administration to conduct a detailed enquiry.

He also demanded compensation to the affected people.