Fishermen issue: Talks in Colombo on April 7

In their first meeting since the firing incident last month in which a fisherman from Rameswaram was shot dead allegedly by the Sri Lankan Navy, officials from Union Ministries of External Affairs and Fisheries and the Fisheries Department will be holding talks with their counterparts in Sri Lanka in Colombo on April 7.

The meeting also comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Island nation next month.

Though Sri Lanka has denied its involvement in the incident, informed sources said the firing incident would be taken up with Colombo. The Indian delegation, comprising officials and fishermen associations, is expected to urge the Sri Lankan side not to indulge in violence in high seas.

Sources added that authorities from Tamil Nadu are expected to reiterate the request of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to release the boats belonging to Tamil Nadu fishermen in Sri Lankan custody.

It may be recalled that all fishermen from both sides have been released ahead of the meeting.