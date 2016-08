P. Mariya Selvam (38) of Nehru Colony, Thalamuthu Nagar, drowned at mid sea while fishing. His body was retrieved at three nautical miles off Thalamuthu Nagar on Tuesday. The deceased along with three other fishermen had set out for fishing on August 28. Tharuvaikulam Marine police have filed a case under Section 174 of Cr.P.C. The body was taken to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital for post mortem.

Please Wait while comments are loading...