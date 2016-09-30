A total of 482 nominations were filed for various local body posts on Thursday.

Two candidates filed papers for district panchayat ward member, 55 for village panchayat president, 400 for village panchayat ward member, 11 for town panchayat ward member posts, one for municipal councillors, two for corporation council members and 11 for panchayat union ward member posts.

The AIADMK candidates had filed their nominations for the 48 councils of Dindigul Corporation on Tuesday. A total of 1,102 candidates have filed their papers for various local body posts in the district so far.

Theni

A total of 445 candidates filed their papers in Theni district. Forty four candidates filed papers for village panchayat president, two candidates for district panchayat ward member, 379 for village panchayat ward member and 10 for town panchayat ward member posts, four for municipal councillors and six for panchayat union ward member posts. A total of 539 nominations have been filed for 1,912 posts in local bodies in the district so far.

Virudhunagar

A total of 812 nominations were received on day four of filing nominations for various posts for the polls to local bodies in Virudhunagar district. An official statement said that of the nominations received 624 papers were meant for the post of village panchayat ward member, followed by 133 for village panchayat president. Nominations received for other posts are municipal councillor (23), town panchayat ward member (17) and panchayat union ward member (15). With this, the total number of nominations received so far is 1,864.

Ramanathapuram/Sivaganga

Filing of nominations picked up momentum in the two districts with more than 1,200 candidates filing their papers on Thursday.

A total of 654 candidates filed their papers in Ramanathapuram district. A majority of 429 candidates filed papers to seek election from village panchayat wards, while 176 candidates for the post of village panchayat presidents.

Twenty four candidates filed nominations to seek election from panchayat union wards and 19 from town panchayat wards. A total of 1,453 candidates have so far filed papers in various local bodies in the district.

In Sivaganga, a total of 600 candidates filed their papers on Thursday and a majority of 471 candidates filed papers to seek election from village panchayat wards. While 102 candidates filed papers to seek election as village panchayat presidents. A total of 1,313 candidates have so far filed papers in the district during the last four days.