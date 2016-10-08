"It is condemnable that victories in the legal battle is scuttled by the Centre".

Resentment against the Central government over its refusal to constitute the Cauvery Management Board, despite being ordered by the Supreme Court, is palpable in the delta region even as voices condemning the actions of the Narendra Modi government get shriller by the day.

Speaking to the media in Mayiladuthurai on Thursday, Nagapattinam MLA and Manithaneya Jananayaka Katchi leader Thamimum Ansari slammed the Centre for its “betrayal” of Tamil Nadu. The Bharatiya Janata Party government tried to play a double role and its political game had been exposed, he claimed, adding it was condemnable that the victories in the legal battle waged by Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was sought to be scuttled by the Centre. Mr. Ansari said that his party would launch struggles and cooperate with others in ensuring that the State’s riparian rights were not taken away by the Centre or Karnataka where the BJP was trying to seek political mileage in the Cauvery issue.

In Thanjavur, cadres of Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi led by its leader Aathavan tried to burn the BJP flag near the Old Bus Stand on Friday when the police prevented and picked them up.

Members of Tamilaga Devendra Kula Makkal Ezhuchi Iyakkam tried to burn the effigy of Mr. Modi near Ambedkar statue at Tiruthuraipoondi in Tiruvarur district for betraying the State and siding with Karnataka in the Cauvery issue. Its State president Singai Saravanacholar led the protest. Cadres of Puthiya Tamizhagam, who also tried to stage a similar protest, were picked up by the police at Tiruthuraipoondi.

However, BJP national secretary H. Raja, who was on a visit to Sri Amirthakateswarar Temple at Thirukadaiyur in Nagapattinam district, said on Thursday that his party would never act against the interests of Tamil Nadu farmers and promised that Mr. Modi would constitute the CMB with due legal sanctity. In fact, it was the Congress and the DMK that ruined the State’s case in Cauvery by playing partisan political cards. Why did not they constitute the CMB when they were in power for 10 years?, he asked trying to turn the tables on the two parties.

