The District administration has asked farmers to pay premium before October 31 to claim compensation for sowing failure and before November end for crop failure under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the new crop insurance scheme, which has come into force from this season.

The farmers were asked to pay the premium of Rs. 332 before October end if they intended to claim compensation for sowing failure and by November end for crop failure after presenting necessary documents at the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Credit Societies (PACCS).

As the farmers would get only 25 per cent compensation for sowing failure that too when 75 per cent of sowing was affected in the particular revenue village, officials advised them not to stake claim for sowing failure as they would become ineligible for compensation for crop failure.

Paddy was cultivated in 1.20 lakh hectares in the district, mostly in rainfed areas and broadcasting has already taken place in about 70,000 hectares, R. Harivasan, Joint Director of Agriculture Department has said.

The district had received an average rainfall of 12.48 mm on Thursday and the widespread rainfall was extremely useful for the crops, he said.