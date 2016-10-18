Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaath have sought the intervention of district administration to expedite the construction of a bridge across Tamirabarani between Karungulam and Kongarayakurichi.

In a petition submitted by K. Akthar, district president, to Collector M. Ravikumar, they said the construction commenced on July 12 in 2015 and 75 per cent of the work had been completed, but there was no progress now.

Hence, they appealed to the Collector to expedite the construction to benefit people of Kongarayakurichi, Arampannai and its surroundings.