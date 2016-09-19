A dog show was organised by The Salem Acme Kennel Club in Salem on Sunday.-Photo: E.Lakshmi Narayanan

The annual dog show, organised by The Salem Acme Kennel Club, was held at CSI Higher Secondary School ground in the city on Sunday.

Different breeds of dogs had been brought from Kolapur, Nagpur, Bijapur, New Delhi, Kolkata, Mysuru, Bengaluru, Kerala, Chennai, Tirupur, Coimbatore and other parts of Tamil Nadu. As many as 60 dogs were brought from Kerala for the show.

Judges

Two international judges – Lee Chang Hyun from South Korea and Anjali Vaid from New Delhi -adjudged the best dogs. Breeds including Belgian Shepherd; German Shepherd; Doberman Pinscher; Cocker Spaniel-English; Irish setter; Labrador Retriever; Golden Retriever; Siberian Husky; Great Dane; French Bull; Jack Russell Terrier; Smooth Fox Terrier, Pomeranian, Miniature Pinscher, Beagle, and Dachshund Standard, participated in the show, according to C. R. Natarajan, secretary of The Salem Acme Kennel Club.