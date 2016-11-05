N. Sivasubramanian, Retired Scientist, ISRO, at the exhibition held at SMBM Matric Higher Secondary School in Dindigul on Friday.— PHOTO: G. Karthikeyan

Thousands of students from various schools in the city and nearby areas visited the Exodus2K16, a science expo, held at SMBM Higher Secondary School here on Friday.

Inaugurating the expo, ISRO former scientist N. Sivasubramnaian said that academic excellence alone will not help in inventing new technologies. Creativity and innovative thinking coupled with scientific background was necessary. The country needed more technologists and innovative thinkers to make the nation strong and powerful. Science expos will certainly kindle innovative thoughts in the minds of youngsters and bring out their talents. Students accompanied by their teachers thronged the venue since morning. Students were seen waiting in serpentine queues to see the exhibits displayed.

An elephant model entrance that had live models and a 3-D movie on evolution enthused children much. Three-D spectacles were given to visitors to enjoy the movie.

Students and teachers of the SMB school strived hard to create models and display exhibits on various subjects. Their display mirrored old stone age and new stone stage to present modern age, their life style, barter system, farming techniques, foreign trade and life of Kings including Mughals, Greeks, Romans and the British. Higher secondary students’ exhibits explained latest scientific development in physics, chemistry and life sciences. Clad in aesthetically designed and bright-coloured dress, children in primary classes received visitors at the entrance of each hall. Young students lucidly explained about the exhibits in simple English.

While the Tamil Department elaborated about dhan and dharma mentioned in Tamil Literature, French Department brought traditional France alive.

Exhibits on yoga and mediation, Indian culture, Hindu tradition and heritage were also on display.

Besides, several games were held on the school campus to entertain visitors.