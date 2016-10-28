G. Mani alias Ramasamy of Tiruvannamalai, an accused who escaped while on transit two days ago, was arrested by the police here on Thursday. He escaped from the bus at Sukkampatti in Veeranam police station limits on Monday. He was arrested in Uthangarai and was lodged at prison.

Bomb threat

A bomb threat to the bus stand and market area turned out to be hoax here on Thursday. Namakkal Collector M. Asia Mariam received a letter stating that bomb would go off in these two areas on Thursday. The letter mentioned the sender as Amudha of Kalappanaickenpatti. The police was informed who along with bomb detection and disposal squad with sniffer dog conducted search operation in the bus stand and market area. After a thorough check, it was found to be a hoax.

Couple killed

A couple died on the spot after the two-wheeler in which they were travelling hit a car here on Thursday. The victims were identified as Rajendran (45) and his wife Vijaya (40) of Kotta Goundanpatti, near Mecheri. The incident occurred near Sathapadi. The bodies were sent to Government Hospital in Mecheri. The car driver is being questioned by the police.