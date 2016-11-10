SALEM

Sri Sarada College of Education: Seminar on ‘higher education in digital era: innovative teaching and learning process’, R. Prabhu, Principal, Selvam College of Engineering and Technology, Namakkal, inaugurates, Yatiswari Vinayaka Priya, secretary of the college, releases souvenir, 10 a.m.; sessions, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Employees Provident Fund Organisation: PF subscribers grievances day meeting, Himanshu Kumar, Regional PF Commissioner-II, presides, for subscribers, sub-regional office, Sree Jayalakshmi Plaza, Swarnapuri, 10.30 a.m.; employers, 3 p.m. and exempted establishments, 4 p.m.

Periyar University: Department of Commerce, workshop on ‘innovative applications of statistical packages for social sciences’, sessions, 10 a.m.

Knowledge Business School: Executive interaction programme, R. Sivasankar, head-HR, Aircel, Chennai, resource person, 10 a.m.

Cooptex: Christmas and Pongal exhibition, Bose maidan, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

NAMAKKAL

Krishi Vigyan Kendra: Free training programme for horticulture farmers, N. Akila, head, KVK presides, Agricultural Research and Training Centre, 10 a.m.

Paavai College of Engineering: Department of MBA, motivation programme, J. Karthik, JCI International trainer, resource person, 9.30 a.m.

ERODE

Bannari Amman Institute of Technology: Invited talk on 'Ignite Propel Reach to the Unreachable' by S. Selvakumar, Scientist, ISRO, Sriharikota, 10.30 a.m.

Erode Sengunthar Engineering College: Knowledge-Sharing session on 'Selection of Soap to Enhance Elegance', 4.30 p.m.