The carcass of the elephant found at Melkadambur in T.N. Palayam Range of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Erode district, on Thursday.— PHOTO: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A male elephant, aged about 25 years, was found electrocuted at a farm in Melkadambur near Kadambur, in T.N. Palayam Range on Thursday.

The elephant had come into contact with an electric fence put up around tapioca farm by farmer Thangavelu.

He was arrested by the Forest Department. He confessed to having drawn power for the fence from domestic supply, District Forest Officer, of Sathyamangalam division, Arunlal, said. A post-mortem was conducted on the spot and the carcass was buried.

Normally, carcasses of healthy elephants in the wild are left at the very location of death for predators to feed on. Since the animal had died on a patta land, it was buried. The tusks were removed to be kept in the custody of the Forest Department.