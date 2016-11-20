The progress of special draft electoral roll revision was reviewed here by election observer and Director of Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation Limited Amudha on Saturday.

The draft electoral roll revision works that were undertaken in the district towards inclusion of names, deletion, revision of voter details etc were inspected by the election observer.

The election officials were asked to carefully peruse the applications received as part of the draft electoral roll revision and ensure adequate care was taken in the conduct of the revision. The meeting was presided over by Collector C. Kathiravan.