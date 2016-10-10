The police administration, in coordination with bank officials, launched a special campaign to sensitise bank account-holders not to disclose any information about their account numbers, 16-digit PIN number or other details.

In a release, Superintendent of Police J. Loganathan said pamphlets were being distributed to members of th public advising them not to disclose any information to any person. The campaign followed some complaints that some frauds had been committed through online banking after gathering details from the account-holders over phone.