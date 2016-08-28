Mr. Stalin called upon the newly joined cadres from other parties to work hard to put an end to the atrocities of the ruling party.

DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin on Saturday said the party would soon organise a protest in Kongu region against the State government for its failure to take action against the Kerala government’s proposal to construct a dam across the Siruvani at Attappady.

Speaking at a meeting here on Saturday, he said the construction of the dam would affect districts in the Kongu region and blamed the AIADMK government for its inaction. “The Centre has sought opinion from the State government many times on the proposal of the Kerala government. But the AIADMK government did not respond to it and the Centre permitted the Kerala government to conduct an Environmental Impact Assessment for constructing the dam,” he charged.

Party president M. Karunanidhi would be consulted and a massive protest would be organised in the Kongu region soon, he said, charging the State government for also failing to solve the Mullaperiyar, Mekedatu and the Palar check dam issues.



On the DMK MLAs suspension from the Assembly, Mr. Stalin, the Leader of the Opposition, said the Speaker was not willing to listen to DMK MLAs. Instead, it was keen on evicting and punishing them. Assembly Speakers should not be biased and should give the Opposition time to speak. We face problems in exercising our democratic right in the Assembly as we are not allowed to speak,” he said, adding that the party was holding meetings across the State to explain how the voice of democracy was being stifled.

