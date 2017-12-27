‘DMK failed to present an alternative in R.K. Nagar’

more-in

CPI(M) State secretary G. Ramakrishnan said money played a role in the R.K. Nagar byelection but it alone could not have decided the outcome. He blamed the Election Commission for the alleged irregularities. Even though it cancelled the election eight months ago, nothing could prevent money distribution.

He said the people in R.K. Nagar voted in favour of T.T.V. Dhinakaran as they wanted to settle scores with Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, who they perceived as “benamis” of the BJP government at the Centre.

“There is a clear anger at the AIADMK government for its failure on various fronts and the BJP government for betraying the interests of Tamil Nadu. It resulted in people voting for Mr. Dhinakaran,” he told The Hindu.

To the argument that the people’s anger against the AIADMK should have only benefited the DMK and not Mr. Dhinakaran, he said the DMK leadership totally failed to project alternative political, economic and social policies.

“It just campaigned against the existing policies of the AIADMK government,” he said, hastening to add that the CPI(M) took the correct stand in supporting the DMK candidate in the constituency.

“However, the DMK leadership did not utter even a word about the judgment convicting the murderers of Dalit youth Shankar. It must change its stand on social, economic and political issues,” he said.

Political vacuum

Asked whether actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, who are nurturing political ambitions, would get space in Tamil Nadu politics, he said the political vacuum caused by the death of Jayalalithaa and the “near-retirement” of DMK leader M. Karunanidhi had encouraged them to consider the idea of a political plunge.

“They will, however, succeed in their attempt only if they place on record alternative political, economic and social policies,” he said.