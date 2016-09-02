K. Nagaraj (31) of Anjukuzhipatti, a habitual offender, who was involved in waylaying and other criminal activities, was detained under the Goondas Act as per recommendations made by Superintendent of Police A. Saravanan to the Collector T.G. Vinay here on Thursday. The offender was arrested on the charges of waylaying and lodged in Dindigul jail recently. He was shifted to Madurai Central Prison from Dindigul jail.

Please Wait while comments are loading...