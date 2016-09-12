Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan has alleged that Dalits do not feel safe under the current regime in Tamil Nadu.

Talking to reporters after paying homage to Dalit leader Immanuel Sekaran at his memorial here on Sunday, he said attacks on Dalits were on the rise and there was a general sense of insecurity across the State.

He cited the attacks on Dalits in connection with Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations at Thadagam village in Coimbatore district and Arasanur village in Sivaganga district to support his claim and requested Chief Minister Jayalalithaa to ensure the safety of the suppressed people.

On the contentious Cauvery water issue, Mr. Thirumavalavan said he was shocked by the ‘stoic silence’ of the Chief Minister despite persistent demand for an all-party meeting to discuss the recent events.

Alleging that the Karnataka government neither respected the order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal nor the recent Supreme Court directive, he said it was unfortunate that the Centre too was remaining silent. Since Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah openly supported the bandh observed in the State to protest against the Supreme Court order, the Centre should initiate contempt proceedings against him, he said.

As Tamil Nadu had water disputes with Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should intervene and call a meeting of Chief Ministers of southern States to resolve the issues, he said.