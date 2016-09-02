Bus and train services were operated as usual while shops and business establishments remained open.

The nation-wide strike called by central trade unions on Friday did not have much impact on normal life in Tamil Nadu as transport services and other businesses began the day’s functioning normally.

Bus and train services were operated as usual while shops and business establishments remained open. Educational institutions are functioning normally.

The ruling AIADMK’s labour wing is not participating in the strike called by ten central unions protesting “anti-worker” changes in labour laws and the Centre’s “indifference” to their demands for better wages.

The striking union members staged demonstrations at various places raising slogans in support of their demands.

A Madurai report said the strike did not affect normalcy in most parts of southern districts of the state.

However, inter-state buses to Kerala were stopped at the border towns of Nagercoil and Theni.

Central government offices wore a deserted look with the employees joining the strike while section of state government employees, especially in the revenue department, is also participating in the strike, the report said.

Shops in most places were open and autorickshaws were seen plying as usual.

Police have been deployed for providing security to PSUs and government offices to prevent any untoward incident.

Officials said essential services were maintained and buses were operated by members of ‘Anna Thozhirsanga Peravai’, the AIADMK backed trade union.

Private buses were off the road in Tiruvarur district.

More than 50,000 police personnel have been deployed in southern districts, police said adding so far no untoward incident had been reported.