Cadre of Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a demonstration in front of the Indian Overseas Bank’s branch here on Wednesday urging the Centre to extend of the validity of the high value currency notes in the denominations of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000.

C.Anbu Manavalan, town secretary, said that the demonetisation had hit the common masses hard. M. Chinnadurai, State executive member, S. Kavivarman, district secretary, and Shanmuga Pazhaniappan, town committee member, spoke.

They said that the daily routine for farm labourers, hotel owners, small time traders and working classes had been badly affected. All of them were forced to stand in front of banks or ATMs for at least two hours.