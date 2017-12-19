CPI (M) seeks orders for BHEL ancillaries

CPI (M) cadre with a petition seeking the intervention of the government to ensure that ancillary units were given priority in allocation of orders by BHEL. | Photo Credit: B_VELANKANNI RAJ

more-in

Members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) presented a petition to the district authorities on Monday seeking the intervention of the State government to protect the interests of employees of ancillary units of BHEL.

In a representation to Collector R. Natarajan, Tiruverumbur Union secretary, CPI (M), urged the government to ensure that the ancillaries were given priority by BHEL in giving sub-contracting orders.

He demanded the cancellation of the recent annual BHEL tender, as a North India based company had reportedly resorted to ‘predatory pricing’ to bag most of the orders.

Already, some of the ancillary units had been closed as orders had dwindled since 2010.

Families of employees of ancillary units were hoping that the units would get good orders this year and there would be revival of their fortunes, he said.