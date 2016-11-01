‘We still feel in a democracy, contesting polls is more important than winning or losing’

The state unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has reluctantly dropped its plan to contest in the by-poll to the Thiruparankundram Assembly constituency and the deferred polls to Aravakurichi and Thanjavur constituencies as its consistent efforts to persuade other partners of the People’s Welfare Front (PWF) to support its plan have failed.

In another development, the party has pitched for abolishing the post of convener of the PWF, which the MDMK leader Vaiko currently holds.

“We tried till the last moment to convince our allies on the need to contest in the election. But we could not arrive at a consensus among our partners. We still feel it is not a correct decision to opt out of the race. In a democracy, contesting elections is more important than winning or losing,” CPI (M) state secretary G. Ramakrishnan told The Hindu on Monday.

He said since the PWF had projected itself as an alternative to the Congress and the BJP at national level and the DMK and the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, it should not stay away from any electoral battles.

“Contesting in election is part of our political struggle as it offers the platform to establish ourselves as an alternative to the AIADMK and the DMK,” Mr. Ramakrishnan reiterated.

He said when the leaders of the PWF met on October 21, the CPI (M) had placed the proposal of entering the fray before them, but there was no unanimity on it.

Asked about reports that the party was against the idea of retaining the post of convener for the PWF, Mr. Ramakrishnan said his party had already conveyed its views to the leaders of the PWF.