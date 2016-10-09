Construction of the Rs. 320-crore two-tier flyover in the city is on schedule and is expected to be completed on time.

With traffic congestion causing hardship to the road users in the city, the State government announced the construction of the flyover and work began in April. Currently, erection of pillars on arterial roads is nearing completion and is expected to be over by next month.

Though traffic diversion was in place at many places in the city earlier, due to expedition of the work, road space was cleared for vehicle movement and normal traffic route was restored.

However, buses from Five Road Junction were diverted through Meyyanur Main Road to reach New Bus Stand while other vehicles were allowed from Five Road Junction to New Bus Stand. Encroachments at a few places were removed so that traffic was not affected.

Officials are hopeful that work would be completed on time. They added upon completion of the bridge, traffic congestion on city roads will be reduced significantly.