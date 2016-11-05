Congress cadres staging a protest near Gandhi Statue in Marthandam on Friday.

Congress cadres belonging to Kanniyakumari West District Congress Committee (KWDCC) staged a protest in Marthandam on Friday condemning the arrest of All India Congress Committee vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

KWDCC president V. Asokan Solomon led the protest. Congress MLAs J.G. Prince (Colachel) and S. Rajesh Kumar (Killiyoor), TNCC Youth Wing general secretary Oscar Freddy, INTUC district vice-president N.P. Jayakumar participated.

The cadres raised slogans against the NDA government and condemned the arrest of Mr. Rahul Gandhi when he went to meet relatives of an ex-serviceman who had allegedly committed suicide in New Delhi.

Cadres belonging to Kanniyakumari East District Congress Committee (KEDCC) had staged a protest in front of Rajiv Gandhi statue near Duthie School junction here on Thursday.