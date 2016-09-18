Pressing for various demands, members of the Joint Action Committee of College Teachers’ Associations observed fast at Jawahar Grounds in Palayamkottai on Saturday.

The protesting college teachers said the post of Director of Collegiate Education should be filled up on seniority basis and the State Government should withdraw the Government Order mandating the principals of aided-colleges and the teachers to get prior permission from competent authority for contesting the senate and syndicate elections.

After withdrawing the contributory pension scheme, the State Government should reinstate the old defined benefit scheme. All constituent colleges of universities should be converted into government colleges and the teachers working in those colleges given a minimum salary of Rs. 25,000. The pay prescribed by the University Grants Commission should be given to all teachers working in the self-financing colleges and self-supporting courses.

Government should prescribe tuition fee for each course being offered under self-supporting mode. All vacancies in the aided colleges should be filled up immediately. Gratuity should be given to all serving and retired teachers who had joined the service after April 1, 2003.

JAC office-bearers Manohara Justus, S. Subbaraju and others spoke.