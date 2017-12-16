College student held for threatening girl

more-in

The Thirumangalam police on Saturday arrested a college student, who kidnapped an 18-year-old girl and pressurised her to marry him.

A. Praveen Kumar, 23, of Vadapalani, befriended the girl, who was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, over social media. But the girl began to avoid him after he declared his love and intention to marry her.

Praveen continued to stalk her. On Thursday, when she came out of the coaching centre, he followed her, forced her to get into a car and took her to his friend Surender’s house.

There, he insisted that she accept his marriage proposal, the police said.

When she refused, he slapped her. Later, he threatened her and let her go.

She reported the incident to her parents, and a complaint was lodged with the police.

The Thirumangalam police arrested Praveen Kumar and Surender and seized the car.