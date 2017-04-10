Tamil Nadu

Was the money distributed in R K Nagar white money, asks Chidambaram

The former Finance Minister takes a dig yet again at Union government's demonetisation drive

As the Election Commission cancelled the R K Nagar by-election over use of money power, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking if his demonestisation drive has achieved the desired results.

“We were told demonetisation has put an end to black money. Was the money distributed in R K Nagar white money?,” the former Finance and Home Minister asked in a tweet.

The Election Commission on Sunday night cancelled the April 12 bypoll, saying the electoral process has been “seriously vitiated” by parties through use of money power.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of the former Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa.

