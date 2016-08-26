RELIGION

Gita: S. Vasudevan, R.K.M. Sarada Vidyalaya Girls HSS., Usman Rd., 5.30 p.m.

Brahadaranya Upanishad: R. Krishnamurthy, ,Sringeri Jagadguru Pravachana Mandiram, R.A. Puram, 4 p.m.

Narayaneeyam: Damal Ramakrishnan and Perundevi, Sri Ayyappan Temple, Anna Nagar, 7 p.m.

Mukunda Mala of Kulasekarazhwar: Buddhidananda, Ramakrishna Math, Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.

Vivaranaprameya Sangraham: R. Manidravid, Sri Sankara Gurukulam, 8/20, C.P. Ramaswamy St., Abhiramapuram, 5 p.m.

Thiruvalangaltjirattu: T. Rajarathinam, 2015, 5{+t}{+h}St., H Block, Anna Nagar West, 5 p.m.

Namasangeerthanam: Udayalur Kalyanarama Bhagavathar, Sitadevi Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya MHSS., Kalamegam St., East Tambaram, 6.45 p.m.

Srikrishna Janmashtami Celebrations: ISKCON – Bhajans, Bhaktivedanta Swami Rd., Akkarai, 10 a.m.; Sri Nandalala Religious Trust – Vishnu Sahasranamam, 5.30 p.m. and Sri Govinda Pattabhishegam and Annakoot Vaibhavam, Dr. Ranga Rd., Mylapore, 6 p.m.

Vedanta Treatise: R. Aravindan, Narada Gana Sabha, T.T.K. Rd., Alwarpet, 6.45 p.m.

CULTURE

Mylapore Arts Academy: Anniversary celebrations, PSHSS., Mylapore, 8 p.m.

GENERAL

Kerala Vidyalayamm HSS: Inauguration of Golden Jubilee of school, Kerala Legislative Assembly Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan participates, Madras Kerala Samaj, P.H. Rd., 2 p.m.

Roja Muthiah Research Library: Lecture by Consul General of Republic of Korea in Chennai on ‘Cultural Exchanges between India and Korea from Antiquity’, 3{+r}{+d}Cross Rd., CPT Campus, Taramani, 5.30 p.m.

Chennai International Centre: Lecture on ‘Continuity through Change – Tata in the Era of Liberalisation’, Madras School of Economics Campus, Gandhi Mandapam Rd., Kotturpuram, 6.30 p.m.

TANSTIA – FNF Service Centre and Friedrich Naumann Stiftung fur die Freiheit: Talk on ‘Infrastructure Development and Mobility in Smart Cities’ and Silver Jubilee celebrations of TFSC, Hotel ITC Grand Chola, 6 p.m.

SRM University – Ramapuram Campus: Inauguration of symposium ‘COMMEX ‘16’, 9.30 a.m.

Nethrodaya: Inauguration of the State level Chess Tournament for the Visually Impaired, 8.30 a.m. and valedictory, Radha Regent Hotel, 4 p.m.

Madras School of Social Work: Inauguration of Eco Club and Anti-Narcotics Club, Casa Major Rd., Egmore, 3.30 p.m.

Madha Engineering College: Syumposium on ‘ELARC ‘16’, Kundrathur, 9.15 a.m.