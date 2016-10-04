Farmers take out a rally in Thanjavur seeking the immediate constitution of a Cauvery management board. File photo: M. Moorthy

''. . . We are unable to understand what caused this sudden reversal in the Government of India’s stand," says Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao

Soon after the Central government filed a plea on Monday before the Supreme Court stating that a Cauvery management board cannot be constituted, the Tamil Nadu government wrote to the Ministry of Water Resources, seeking the withdrawal of the interlocutory application (IA), and constitution of a board before October 4, as directed by the Supreme Court in an order on September 30 and "render justice to Tamil Nadu".

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao in the letter, written the same day to the Secretary of Union Water Resources Ministry, Shashi Shekar, said, "The IA filed by the Government of India is against the assurance given by the Attorney General to the Supreme Court. We are unable to understand what caused this sudden reversal in the Government of India’s stand."

Mr. Rao recalled the Centre's letter to Tamil Nadu to nominate a member to the yet to be formed board, and pointed out that Cauvery Technical Cell Chairman R. Subramanian was selected for the job.

A copy of the letter was released to the media on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK has submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister on the issue.